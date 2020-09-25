SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual California International Marathon (CIM), scheduled to happen Sunday, December 6, 2020, has been canceled due to health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CIM cancellation is a devastating blow to the Sacramento region and to the larger running community,” said Scott Abbott, executive director of the Sacramento Running Association, which puts on the event.

All 2020 CIM registrants will receive a voucher for free registration into either the 2021, 2022, or 2023 CIM, the Association says.

Over the course of the race weekend, the CIM hosts over 15,000 participants, 75,000 spectators, and 4,000 volunteers. It adds an estimated $11 million to the economy in the Sacramento region.

The event historically raises over $500,000 for local charities and community organizations every year.

Associated events that are also canceled include November’s Run The Parkway, The Capitol 5k, and UC Davis Children’s Hospital maraFUNrun.