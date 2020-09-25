Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An apartment unit caught fire in South Sacramento Friday morning.
The apartment is in a two-story complex at 7100 Calvine Road. The two-alarm fire heavily damaged the interior and exterior of at least one unit.
The Sacramento Fire Department says the fire started in the first floor of the apartment and spread upstairs.
No none was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.
A few pictures from this mornings 2 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/eVWyddBLR6
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 25, 2020