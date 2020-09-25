Man Sets Fire Outside Citrus Heights Preschool After Denied A DrinkPreschoolers in Citrus Heights had a sudden and scary visitor Friday morning. Staff says a man jumped a fence at the Little Friends Learning Center off Woodmore Oaks Drive, knocked on a classroom door and asked for a soda.

16 minutes ago

Third Straight Night Of Breonna Taylor Protests Unfold In Downtown SacramentoIn contrast to previous downtown protests, the crowd is staying in primarily residential areas of the city instead of the area around Cesar Chavez Plaza and the State Capitol.

28 minutes ago

Protests Continue In Downtown Sacramento Friday NightProtesters have marched in the area of Tomato Alley, staying near Southside Park. Police officers in riot gear are closely following the demonstrators and blocking off roads as they march.

43 minutes ago

Pandemic Matrimony: Couples Flocking To Popular Tahoe Spot To ElopeTahoe is a popular wedding destination but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations have slowed down. Though some couples are still holding onto hope in 2020, they're skipping the big wedding altogether and eloping instead.

1 hour ago

Turlock Family Feels Targeted After Police Investigate Hate Crime, Fire Near Their HomeThe Turlock Police Department said they are investigating two fires, one of which officers deemed suspicious in nature, and a racial slur that was spray painted on a fence and determined to be a hate crime.

1 hour ago