LODI (CBS13) — You’re not alone if you’re pulling your hair out trying to work through Wi-Fi problems or Zoom classroom glitches. That’s why tech support isn’t just convenient, but critical during virtual learning.

“One day she couldn’t log in, the second day of school, so they marked her tardy,” said Lodi parent Carlos Franco.

Franco is no stranger to technical difficulties, but he’s had some help. Lodi Unified Schools signed on with Robert Half and Associates, which is providing technical support to help parents and students during any distance learning debacles.

“We received over 1,000 calls the first day,” said Lodi Unified Technology Services Director Edith Holbert.

Parents can now call and get live tech help during the school day and even up to 7 o’clock at night in case anything crashes while students are doing homework.

“Parents’ emotions are up there, students are anxious. Technology challenges are really the last things we want them to have to face,” said Holbert.

Many California students are using Chromebooks for their distance learning. If an error message pops up during class, families can call local tech support companies, but it can cost a chunk of change. CBS13 called several companies and for emergency remote help, you’re looking at roughly $100. But for parents in Lodi, tech help is free.

“It’s a little out of budget considering what’s going on. They don’t have a lot of support and I think they need that extra support,” said Lodi parent Saar Almog.

“We just call them immediately. They take us through the technical part, they ask us what’s the problem on their end and they’ll fix it. So we’re pleased and we’re happy,” said Franco.

Lodi parents can call 209-331-8316 Monday through Friday 7:30a.m. to 7:00p.m. Saturday 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. through Oct. 2.