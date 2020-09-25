TURLOCK (CBS13) – The Turlock Police Department said they are investigating two fires, one of which officers deemed suspicious in nature, and a racial slur that was spray painted on a fence and determined to be a hate crime.

The Turlock Fire Department responded on Friday to both fires, which were within a block of each other and occurred nearly two hours apart.

A fence and tree were discovered to be on fire just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kenwood Avenue, south of E. Hawkeye Avenue, officials said. According to police, firefighters said the blaze started as a debris fire in an alley, which spread to the fence.

During the investigation, Turlock police said they learned of the spray-painted racial slur, which was located on a separate fence across from the alley. Authorities said the graffiti was put up on the fence sometime in the last week.

While investigating the Kenwood Avenue fire, police said they also learned Turlock firefighters responded to a second fire at around 12:45 a.m. just one block to the west on Mitchell Avenue. Police labeled this fire as suspicious and said they are looking into whether both fires are connected to the graffiti.

No injuries were reported in the fire.