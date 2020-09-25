AUBURN (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking people if they recognize a man who used a stolen credit card in Auburn.

The man walked into the Dry Creek 76 gas station at 3960 Grass Valley Highway in Auburn on the night of August 26 and used a stolen credit card, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Surveillance video shows the suspect in the store.

The suspect then reportedly went to the Bel Air off Grass Valley Highway in Auburn and allegedly used the stolen credit card again. Video taken at the gas station shows the suspect driving a red, four-door sedan with a rear spoiler. He is described as a White male with short, dark hair and a small tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants, and a mask.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to contact Detective Roseli at (530) 889-7873. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. To submit an anonymous tip, please call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or submit your tip online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.