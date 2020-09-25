STOCKTON (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in the 2018 killing of Santos Vazquez in Stockton.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on July 25, 2018. Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Wilson Way on a report of a man who was shot. Officers arrived to find the victim, Santos Vazquez, 49, injured from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
For the past two years, Stockton Crime Stoppers and the Stockton Police Department have posted flyers asking for the public’s assistance in solving this homicide. A Stockton Police Department homicide investigator was able to piece together evidence pointing to 24-year-old Scott Bailey as the shooter.
Bailey was arrested and has been charged with premeditated murder and personal use of a firearm causing death. He was denied bail and was ordered to appear back in court on October 24 for further arraignment.