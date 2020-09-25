‘Her Boyfriend Did Shoot At The Cops’: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal Face Backlash After Comments On Breonna Taylor CaseFormer NBA stars and current TV sports analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are now facing criticism on social media over comments about the Breonna Taylor case.

Buehler Looks Playoff Ready, Dodgers Beat A's 5-1Walker Buehler proved he and his fickle right index finger are playoff ready, Corey Seager homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Thursday night to earn their major league-leading 40th victory of the shortened 60-game season.

Giants Lose 5-4 To Rockies, Miss Chance In NL Wild-Card RaceRaimel Tapia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to keep contending San Francisco from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race by beating the Giants 5-4 on Thursday.

Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.