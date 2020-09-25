SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A third night of protests is planned for Friday in downtown Sacramento over the grand jury decision not to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

Friday night’s events are expected to begin at around 8 p.m. in downtown. An exact location has not yet been confirmed.

Thursday night’s protest was a bit more eventful than the first night of protests on Wednesday, which remained mostly peaceful.

Last night, protesters were met with law enforcement in full riot gear and less-than-lethal weapons.

Protesters marched to different government buildings, including the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office where crowds were face-to-face with law enforcement.

The crowd eventually arrived at DOCO, where some stopped to burn an American flag in the street.

Overall, Thursday night was largely nonviolent and the crowd dispersed at around 10 p.m.

The grand jury’s decision, which came six months after Taylor’s shooting death by police in her Louisville home, has sparked protests throughout the country.

This is a developing story. We will update you on this throughout the night.