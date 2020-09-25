NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot in North Sacramento on Friday and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.

Officers received just before noon reports of the shooting in the 300 block of Arcade Boulevard, just west of North Del Rio School Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police on the scene located the victim injured on a nearby levy along the Arcade Creek.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Sacramento police said they were still on the scene of the shooting at around 2 p.m. searching the area where the suspect was last seen.

A suspect description was not available.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Sacramento police.