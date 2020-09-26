SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group of Black Lives Matter protesters from Manteca marched around the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Saturday morning as a result of the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision, and separate demonstrations are planned for the evening.

The BLM group said it wants to start the dialogue about injustices from the leaders in the community.

“We really want our governor’s, politicians and legislators to speak up for Californians, speak out against the injustices in Kentucky, what happened to George Floyd and continues to happen to the black community,” Sharon Washington-Barnes said.

The group marched around the Capitol for most of the day and said the event would end at 6 p.m.

The evening protest is scheduled to start at around 6 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park in downtown.

Saturday marks the fourth straight day crowds have gathered in the city to protest the grand jury decision.

The demonstrations have stayed in residential areas of the city instead of downtown.

On Friday night, demonstrations wrapped up at around 11:30. There were no reports of damage or arrests.