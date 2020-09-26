RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A 30-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash involving another vehicle in Rio Linda on Friday night, North Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said they received a call shortly before 9 p.m. regarding the crash, which happened in the area of W. Elkhorn Boulevard and W. 2nd Street.

Both parties were traveling on separate sides of W. Elkhorn Boulevard while approaching each other. The CHP said the motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the vehicle, a blue Chevy Impala driven by a 38-year-old man from Rio Linda, as it was attempting to turn onto W. 2nd Street.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was ejected and collided with the asphalt roadway. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.