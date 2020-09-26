PG&E Will Shutoff Power For 16 Counties In 2 Phases Beginning Saturday NightAbout 89,000 customers in 16 counties will have their power shut off this weekend as part of a two-phase Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning at midnight, Pacific Gas & Electric said on Saturday.

Police Searching For Serial Vehicle Vandal In ModestoThe Modesto Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying and locating a serial car vandal.

Transgender Inmates Will Be Housed By Gender Identity In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity — but only if the state does not have “management or security concerns.”

Deputies Arrest Armed Man After Assault On Girlfriend In StocktonDeputies arrested a man in Stockton after he pistol-whipped his girlfriend and then led them on a short foot chase, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.