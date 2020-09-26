Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying and locating a serial car vandal.
The department said on Saturday that the man has damaged several cars in the area of Bateman Lane and Capistrano Drive over the last couple of days.
An image of the suspect, provided by the police department, shows the suspect wearing a red or orange hooded sweater with dark-colored pants and a face mask. He also appears to have dark-colored short hair.
Modesto police are offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest.