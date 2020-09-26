SONORA (CBS13) – Police in Centerville, Utah arrested a man suspected of killing 17-year-old Eric Aguiar on Sept. 16 in Sonora, Calif., the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Joshua Rodriguez, 20, of Tuolumne, was discovered by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to be hiding out with a woman in a camping trailer in the backyard of a residence in the Utah city, according to the Centerville Police Department.

Centerville police said in a news release Saturday that Aguiar was arrested overnight shortly after midnight. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Davis County Jail.

Rodriguez is awaiting extradition back to Tuolumne County where he will face charges related to the shooting death of Aguiar in the Sonora High School parking lot.

The woman was also taken into custody but released with no charges after being interviewed, authorities said.

After the arrest, Centerville police said a knife, cell phone and marijuana were collected from the scene

Centerville police said the Bountiful Metropolitan SWAT Team was called in for assistance and a flash bang was used during the search warrant at the residence. No injuries were reported.