NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Glass Fire, has grown to 1,500 acres in just four hours and is at zero percent containment as of 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire LNU. It is burning east of Calistoga and north of St. Helena.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

All of Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs Road

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

All of Lommel Road.

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road and all roads in between, including the Meadowood Resort.

Adventist Health St. Helena, which is located just north of Deer Park, said it was evacuating its facility and transferring patients.

An evacuation center open at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 First Street in Napa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.