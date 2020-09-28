STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting that occurred overnight in Stockton, authorities said on Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of East Longview Avenue in the city’s Lakeview District.

Both victims were located at the scene by officers and taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim is expected to recover.

Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

Police say a marijuana grow was discovered at the home.

Anyone who may have been a witness to may have information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.