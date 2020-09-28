(CNN) — The famed 41-year-old Chateau Boswell Winery in Napa Valley, California, was destroyed during the Glass Fire on Sunday evening, according to KPIX.

The private family-owned winery, established in 1979, is located along the popular Silverado Trail, an area that came under mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday as the Glass fire grew from a relatively small 20-acre vegetation fire to burn 11,000 acres.

Photos show flames completely taking over the stone chateau as firefighters worked to contain them Sunday night.

Chateau Boswell, located in in St. Helena, is known as one of just a handful of privately owned family wineries remaining in Napa Valley, according to its website.

There are dozens of other wineries in the area, three of which — Reverie Winery, Viader Winery and Davis Estates winery — are also threatened by flames, according to KPIX.

Fueled by dry conditions and high winds, two other fires — the Boysen Fire and the Shady Fire — also sparked Sunday night in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Flames have forced tens of thousands of evacuations throughout Napa and Somona counties, officials say.

