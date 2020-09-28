ESCALON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest on suspicion of biting someone hard enough that they required medical attention, police say.
Escalon police say officers responded Sunday evening to a reported fight along the 2000 block of Main Street. Officers soon discovered that two men had gotten into an argument over some sort of parking issue.
At some point during the fight, 37-year-old Isrrael Diaz Meza allegedly threatened to kill the other man. Meza then allegedly bit the other man.
Officers say the bite caused significant enough injuries to require medical treatment.
Meza was soon arrested and is now facing charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and making criminal threats. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.