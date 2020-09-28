SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Shasta County on Sunday as firefighters battle the Zogg Fire, Cal Fire said.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said the Zogg Fire had reached 15,000 acres and was zero percent contained.

Evacuations are for the following areas:

All areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road. South along Gas Point corridor including Gas Point Road to Foster Drive

All residents west of Zogg Mine Road.

Platina Road to Tehama County line.

Cal Fire said the Holiday Market at 20635 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood will serve as a collection point for evacuees.

The National Weather Service Sacramento said there are extreme fire weather conditions in the area of the fire, which is burning in the area of Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, North of Igo near Redding. The NWS said North winds are reaching speeds of up to 30-40 mph with relative humidity values of 5-10%.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday.

The blaze initially grew to 1,000 acres in about a one-hour time span.