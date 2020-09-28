TAHOE (CBS13) — A recovery mission in Lake Tahoe went to new depths to retrieve the body who had gone missing.

Ryan Normoyle, 29, rented a boat back on Aug. 10 that later washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada with no sign of him. Police say Normoyle filmed himself jumping off the boat, but it was still in gear, so it kept moving forward at a slow speed.

Officials believe Normoyle could not catch up with the boat. They say his phone recorded GPS data while it recorded, giving investigators a possible location for the recovery mission.

A team from UC Davis was called in along with the private group Bruce’s Legacy, to try and locate the body. On Sept. 24, officials found Normoyle’s body near the GPS coordinates collected from his phone. He was 1,565 feet under the water.

Three days later, crews were able to recover his body.

It’s believed this is the deepest recovery ever in North America.

Swipe through pictures from the recovery mission below: