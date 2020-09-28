GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Thousands of PG&E customers woke up in the dark after their power was turned because of the fire weather over the weekend.
The utility says it cut off power to 65,000 customers in 16 counties by Sunday evening. Impacted counties are Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehema and Yuba.
Originally, 89,000 customers were set to have their power cut.
PG&E says the shut-offs are a last resort to prevent more large fires during high winds and dry conditions.
Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were reported early Sunday morning, the utility says. A second burst of winds was expected into the region late Sunday into Monday.
The hope is to restore power to all those customers by Monday night, safety and smoke permitting.