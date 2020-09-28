RIO VISTA (CBS13) – An Antioch man is behind bars after allegedly shooting from his car at another person in Rio Vista.

On Friday, police received a call from someone saying a man was reportedly brandishing a handgun at them in Rio Vista. The caller identified the suspect but when police arrived, they couldn’t find him, according to a statement from the Rio Vista Police Department.

On Saturday around 5 a.m., Rio Vista police were called out to the area of Virginia Avenue and Highway 12, where, dispatchers say, the same victim said they were being chased by the suspect. The suspect was in a gold Honda and reportedly fired two rounds at the victim. The suspect then allegedly fired a third shot at the suspect before driving on Highway 12 out of the city, say police. None of the shots struck the victim, say police.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car on Highway 12 near Highway 160. They chased the suspect on Highway 160 into Antioch where the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran from police. Authorities set up a perimeter around the area where the suspect was believed to be hiding, and after three hours, they found him hiding in the bed of a pickup truck. Police took the suspect, 32-year-old Thomas Ruscigno of Antioch, into custody.

Ruscigno was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of attempted murder and vehicle evasion.