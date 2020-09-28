Glass Fire Burns More Than 36,200 Acres; Evacuations Continue In Napa And Sonoma CountiesGov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in three hard-hit counties Monday night after fires erupted in Red Flag conditions and were fanned by tropical-storm-force winds.

2 hours ago

CBS13 Investigates: Declining COVID-19 Death RatesWhile the number of new positive coronavirus cases have decreased dramatically, the number of COVID-related deaths has not dropped at the same pace.

2 hours ago

Missing Tahoe Boater Ryan Normoyle Recovered From More Than 1,500 Feet Under WaterAfter more than a month of effort from several agencies across Northern California, the body of a 29-year-old New Jersey man was found at the bottom of Lake Tahoe and will be returned to his family.

2 hours ago

Man Suspected Of Severely Biting Someone During Fight Over Parking In EscalonA man is under arrest on suspicion of biting someone hard enough that they required medical attention, police say.

2 hours ago

Community Rebuilds Fence For Turlock Family Who Was Targeted With Hate Crime And Escaped FireA community in Turlock came to the rescue after a family found a racial slur outside their home, then escaped a fire on their backyard fence just days later.

3 hours ago