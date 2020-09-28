WINTERS (CBS13) — Police in Winters arrested a Colorado teen Sunday after they found him and another teen sleeping in a car that had been stolen in Suisun City earlier in the day.
The stolen car had a GPS tracking device and the Suisun City Police Department contacted Winters police when they saw the car had stopped there.
Police found 19-year-old Gino Biancaniello of Boulder, Colorado, and a 14-year-old unreported runaway from Colorado. The teens told police they had hitch-hiked together from Colorado. Police say Biancaniello told officers someone had given them the car the night before, possibly in Vallejo.
Officers arrested the 19-year-old for felony charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property as well as misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The 14-year-old was released to Yolo County Child Protective Services.