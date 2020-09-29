  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ceres Tuesday night.

The collision happened near Mitchell Road just south of Whitmore Avenue. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by the suspect vehicle, which took off from the scene before officers arrived. The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Ceres police say the suspect vehicle is a dark green Dodge Caravan with a faded black rear bumper. They believe the vehicle has front end and windshield damage, and that the driver’s side-view mirror broke off.

Northbound traffic on Mitchell Road was blocked from Roeding Road as officers processed and cleared the scene.

Police did not release any further suspect information.

