SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A child was injured in a South Sacramento house fire Tuesday evening and taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

According to Sacramento Fire, the house fire broke out in the 7400 block of East Parkway around 6 p.m. Firefighters say they encountered “heavy fire” when they first arrived on the scene but were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings. A spokesperson for the department said crews saw flames coming out the windows when they got to the scene.

Crews say all occupants from the house were out on arrival and one child sustained moderate burns. The fire department did not release any more information about the injuries.

Officials say seven people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews say the fire started in the back of the house.