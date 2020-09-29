  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — A building in downtown Modesto was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Modesto Fire says their crews, along with units from Ceres Fire, responded to the scene along the 400 block of Jefferson Street just before 3 a.m. Firefighters found that a single-story commercial building was quickly going up in smoke.

How the fire looked when crews arrived. (Credit: Modesto Fire)

With a nearby business threatened by the flames, firefighters went into defensive mode and were able to get it under control.

No one was reported hurt in the fire, authorities say.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this point. Exactly what caused the fire is also still under investigation.

