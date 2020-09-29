SANTA ROSA (CBS13) — The Glass Fire has burned into the city limits of Santa Rosa, leaving a community left scarred by the Tubbs Fire just three years ago, reeling once again.

The flames this time are hitting the eastern side of Santa Rosa, hopscotching through the exclusive neighborhood of Rincon Valley, leaving an unknown number of homes destroyed, and others untouched.

Some people stayed behind during evacuation orders, using garden hoses in an effort to stop the spread.

Elizabeth and Victor Prochazke live in the Rincon Valley neighborhood and stayed behind to defend their home. It survived, but they are not celebrating.

“Scared,” Elizabeth Prochazke said. “I don’t feel safe.”

Homes in exclusive Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley destroyed. pic.twitter.com/4KTFMwmnqs — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 29, 2020

David Oliver lives in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, rebuilt after the deadly Tubbs Fire burned down nearly every home three years ago.

“It’s complete déjà vu, we’re reliving it all over again,” Oliver said.

The Glass Fire has left him wondering whether this should be his forever home.

“We talk about it like this is kind of part of living here but at some point is it worth it?” Oliver said. “You wonder.”

Another wildfire leaving another round of destruction in its path. The big city of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County seat, is taking a big hit again.