AUBURN (CBS13) — Two Auburn Jail inmates are facing more charges after the sheriff’s office says they discovered them allegedly conspiring with people on the outside to have drugs mailed in.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, over the past few months, detectives have been investigating how some drugs have been getting into the jail.

Detectives were able to zero-in on two suspects who were already inmates at the jail: 37-year-old Mong Yang and 31-year-old Movies Dermishyan. The men are suspected of having people mail Suboxone dissolvable strips in mail envelopes, which they then allegedly to take as well as sell to other inmates.

Dermishyan and Yang have now had conspiracy, drug possession and distribution of drugs within a jail facility felonies added to the charges they’re facing.

Exactly what the pair were already in jail for was not stated by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are still trying to trace the people who were mailing the drugs.