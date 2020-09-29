SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several more Northern California counties, including Sacramento, have now moved into the less restrictive “Red Tier” of coronavirus risk level.

Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties were downgraded from widespread to substantial coronavirus spread on Tuesday. The move allows for loosening of some restrictions on activities – like dining indoors.

Gyms and fitness centers, places of worship and shopping centers like malls can also now reopen as long as they strictly limit indoor capacity and enforce social distancing.

In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg applauded the move.

“So happy to hear this good news for all of our small businesses and restaurants struggling to get through the #COVID19 pandemic,” Steinberg wrote. “Let’s all be vigilant about physical distancing, wearing masks and not hosting gatherings in our homes so that we don’t have to reverse course.”

In order to meet the criteria for Red Tier status, Sacramento County had daily case rate of just 6.6 per 100,000 people as well as a positivity rate of 4.6 percent for two consecutive weeks.

Despite some indoor operations resuming, some other sectors will have to remain offering only outdoor activities in the Red Tier. These include family entertainment centers, cardamoms, wineries and bars.

“While progressing into the Red Tier marks significant progress, complacency remains our common enemy and we must continue to stay vigilant to protect the health of our friends, family and neighbors,” said First District Supervisor Phil Serna in a release.

For the moment, schools will still be required to continue distance learning. In order for K-12 schools to have the option for opening for in-person instruction, counties need to stay in the Red Tier for two weeks.

In order to fall even further down to the moderate Orange Tier, counties will have to have a coronavirus cases and positivity rate of 1-3.9 per 100,000 cases and 2-4.9 percent of positive tests.