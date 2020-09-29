SANTA BARBARA (CBS13) — A search is on for a missing pilot from the Lake Tahoe area who is believed to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sunday morning, they were alerted about a Cesna 182 Skylane aircraft that had lost communications with the Santa Barbara Airport tower.
After a search of the area near Goleta Beach, authorities concluded that the plane crashed into the ocean about two miles off Campus Point.
The Coast Guard had been searching for the missing plane and pilot ever since, but suspended their operation on Tuesday.
A specialized dive boat was brought to the scene on Tuesday morning to help search for the wreck and missing pilot, who has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 61-year-old Lake Tahoe area resident Deborah Nicholson.
Divers will also be searching the waters on Tuesday.