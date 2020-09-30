AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Copper Fire east of Rancho Murieta:

3:50 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Copper Fire has grown to 35 acres and is now 20% contained. The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 16, but firefighters are making good progress on containment.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth.

2:50 p.m.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Long Gate Road due to wildfire.

According to Cal Fire, the wildfire has been named the Copper Fire and has grown to 25 acres. Flames are moving in south, firefighters say.

Copper Fire Update:

2:30 P.M.

Highway 16 has been closed between Ione Road and Old Sacramento Road due to the incident.

2:31 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire burning east of Rancho Murieta in rural Amador County on Wednesday.

Cal Fire says the fire is burning on Copper Hill Road, off Highway 16.

About 6 to 8 acres have burned so far. Firefighters say flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread through grassy oak woodlands.

Multiple ground crews along with 4 air tankers and 2 helicopters are helping in the fire fight.

More information to come.