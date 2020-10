Evening Forecast - Sept. 30, 2020Heat is sticking around through the week.

2 minutes ago

San Joaquin County Businesses Questioning Whether They'll Make It Through The Red TierSan Joaquin County got the green light to move into the Red Tier of the state's reopening plan Tuesday, but some businesses say even with this milestone, the restrictions are too tight to allow them to stay open.

40 minutes ago

Copper Fire In Amador County 50% Contained; Evacuations LiftedFirefighters have gained nearly 50% containment on the Copper Fire in Amador County. As of 4:30 p.m., Cal Fire said firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the flames and the threat to structures has been mitigated.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sacramento Families Happy To Get Kids Out Of The House As Playgrounds ReopenPlaygrounds across the state got the green light to reopen - and now counties and municipalities are gearing up for the return of families.

2 hours ago