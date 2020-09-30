ESPARTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in identifying the person suspected of killing a cat in Esparto.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, Monday morning, Esparto Unified School District employees found a dead cat on campus.

After checking surveillance cameras, a person could be soon on video kicking and punching the cat. The person was also seen apparently dragging the cat with a rope.

A still from one of the surveillance photos has been released by the sheriff’s office. However, few distinguishing details – other than that they look to have been wearing a backpack – about the person could be made out.

The cat was a gray-colored, possibly a Siamese mix.

Anyone who knows who the suspect might be, or with any other information relevant to the case, is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 666-8282.