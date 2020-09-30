NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Glass Fire, which has prompted evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties:

12:50 p.m.

An evacuation warning has been given for more areas in Napa County due to the Glass Fire.

The following areas should prepare to evacuate, Cal Fire says:

All areas between Silverado Trail and Highway 29 from Larkmead Lane to Zinfandel Lane, including areas within the city of Saint Helena.

All areas west of Highway 29 from Whitehall Lane to Madrona Avenue, including areas within Saint Helena.

HAPPENING NOW: This is video of the #GlassFire just now in The Palisades (Napa County) adjacent to the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. pic.twitter.com/aKnTd45qjc — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 30, 2020

The fire remains active on Wednesday, even as weather conditions have slightly improved for firefighters.

9:19 a.m.

Two firefighters who were battling the Glass Fire had to deploy fire shelters after intense flames threatened them, Cal Fire says.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday while the firefighters were battling a part of the wildfire in Napa County.

Cal Fire says intense fire conditions that were fueled by gusty off-shore winds prompted the firefighters to deploy their shelters. The shelters are made up of aluminized cloths that provide a shield against radiant heat.

Both firefighters survived unhurt, but several support vehicles were damaged.

8:03 a.m.

With low humidity and above-average temperatures settling over the region, the Glass Fire continued to actively burn throughout the night.

As of Wednesday, Cal Fire says the wildfire has now grown to 48,440 acres. Containment still stands at 2 percent, the same number it was on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Cal Fire issued an immediate evacuation order in Napa County for all areas west of State Routes 29 and 128 (Foothill Boulevard) to the county line, between Diamond Mountain Road and Petrified Forest Road.

The order upgrades the previous evacuation warning, meaning there is an immediate threat to life and that all but fire and public safety personnel must leave immediately.

More than 22,000 homes were threatened, and at least 115 structures in Sonoma County and Napa County – including dozens of homes – were destroyed.

Firefighters worked about a mile north of Calistoga Tuesday night as they tried to keep the fire from jumping Highway 29. A large orange glow can be seen from from the city center.

Previous day’s updates below:

7:34 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Glass Fire has grown to 46,600 acres and is now 2% contained.

As crews begin to assess the damage, officials say 28 homes have been destroyed in Sonoma County and 52 were destroyed in Napa County. More than 22,000 structures are still threatened.

According to Cal Fire, crews continued to focus on structure defense in Sonoma and Napa counties Tuesday while working to build containment lines. As the winds changed, there were new areas of increased fire activity and aircraft operations were inhibited by the poor visibility.

Officials are anticipating hot dry weather over the next several days with possible Red Flag Warning conditions starting late Wednesday into Friday morning.

5:40 p.m.

Some evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Santa Rosa as crews continue to battle the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in the following areas:

Summerfield: All

Spring Lake: All

Northeast 1: All

Northeast 3/Middle Rincon: All

Calistoga – South / Skyhawk, for the following areas within this zone:

West and North of Mountain Hawk Drive between Highway 12 and San Ramon Way

West of San Ramon Way

Melita, for the following areas within this zone:

West of Calistoga Road

South of Melita, North of Montgomery Drive and all homes accessed from Violette.

Other evacuation orders remain in place. You can check those orders on Cal Fire’s website.

As of Tuesday evening, the acreage remains at 42,560 acres and is still 0% contained.

1:39 p.m.

As the Glass Fire forced tens of thousands of people in Napa and Sonoma counties to evacuate, Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a warning to consumers to watch for potential price gouging.

Becerra issued a reminder to consumers that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal. The law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds by more than 10 percent the price before the emergency was declared, the Attorney General’s office said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency for Napa and Sonoma counties for the massive fire, which has scorched 42,000 acres since Sunday.