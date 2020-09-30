Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say they captured an inmate who escaped from a facility in San Joaquin County Tuesday.
Late Tuesday night Gabriel Gonzales Rodriguez, a CDCR inmate housed at the San Joaquin County Jail, reportedly tried to escape from the county’s Honor Farm Facility. He didn’t get far, however. He was caught a short time later and returned back into custody, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department statement.
Rodriguez is now facing a felony charge of escaping a jail while charged with a felony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to reduce prison populations, the San Joaquin County Jail is housing CDCR inmates at the minimum-security facility that it wouldn’t typically house.