MODESTO (CBS13) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Modesto Wednesday morning.
Police say the man was crossing Yosemite Boulevard near La Loma Avenue on a motorized scooter just before 7 a.m. when the crash happened.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with what officials thought were minor injuries, but police say he later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.