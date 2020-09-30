Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Kings just hired a new general manager, but now they also need a new general manager.
Monte McNair took the basketball operations reigns for the Kings last week, but on Tuesday, Stockton Kings GM Anthony McClish lost his job in another round of layoffs. McClish had been with the team since 2013.
The Kings had already furloughed a number of their basketball staffers until November.
Last week, McNair committed to Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, saying he is looking forward to working with him.
READ MORE: New Kings GM McNair Commits To Luke Walton As Coach