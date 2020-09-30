How To Avoid A Mail Forwarding Fiasco When A Family Member MovesAn Elk Grove dad isn’t getting his mail after his son moved out and filed a change of address.

45 minutes ago

Storage Unit Infestation: Who Has To Pay?An Elk Grove woman was horrified to find her storage unit infested with mice and bugs. You may pay top dollar for storage, but who is responsible for pest control? The answer depends on your contract.

52 minutes ago

Check It Out: Sacramento Public Libraries Offering Free Live Tutoring During Distance LearningAs parents navigate distance learning, some are finding themselves to become 'co-educators.' By that, many are teaching themselves certain skills in order to help with homework.

2 hours ago

Man Cycles From Poo Poo Point Trail To Pee Pee CreekA man cycled more than 2,000 miles from Poo Poo Point Trail in Washington to Pee Pee Creek in Ohio. He says he made the nine-state journey to raise awareness about the Yemen Crisis. In order to complete the trip, he says he rode nearly 70 miles every day.

3 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 9/30/20The latest headlines.

3 hours ago