PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson for a fire that happened near Foresthill Bridge on Tuesday.

Robert Thornton, 52, a transient living the Auburn area was arrested on one count of arson. Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a fire near the Foresthill Bridge off Lincoln Way in Auburn. They were able to limit the fire to just a quarter of an acre, according to a statement from Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

“Our aggressive initial attack and law enforcement investigation led to a quick arson arrest before more destructive consequences could have taken place,” said Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes.

Cal Fire reports that since the beginning of 2020, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned more than 3.9 million acres in California.

Thornton was booked into the Placer County Jail on $235,000 bail.