SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A UC Davis Medical Center patient confirmed as the fourth death amid the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County has been identified.

Kenneth Vossen, 52, of Igo near Redding, died on Tuesday from his injuries after being transported to the Sacramento area hospital.

According to Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini, Vossen was evacuated from the fire area with severe burns on Sunday, the day the fire broke out.

The only other one of the remaining three victims to be identified was another Igo resident – Karin King, 79. King was found dead just after 7 a.m. on Monday along Zogg Mine Road in Igo, authorities said.

Details regarding the remaining two victims have not been released.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Zogg Fire has scorched over 55,000 acres at 26% containment, according to Cal Fire. It has caused evacuations in both Shasta and neighboring Tehama counties.

Aside from the four deaths, the blaze has destroyed 147 structures.