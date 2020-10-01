SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into a Caltrans vehicle helping with the Highway 16 closure due to the Copper Fire.

California Highway Patrol’s Amador division says, Wednesday night, the highway was closed from Forest Home to Ione roads in Sacramento County. Officers were about to start moving the closure into Amador County when they spotted a pickup truck heading towards the closure.

Officers said it quickly became obvious that the pickup wasn’t going to stop, despite the road being closed.

The pickup then crashed into the passenger side door of a Caltrans vehicle.

All personnel who were working along the roadway were able to get to safety in time, CHP says.

After the crash, an officer saw the suspect trying to get back into the driver’s seat. The suspect was pulled out – and that’s when the officer also noticed the handle of a gun in between the driver’s seat and center console.

The weapon turned out to be Taurus Judge .410 shotgun pistol. Two other pistols and ammunition were also later found by officers in the pickup, CHP says.

Officers have arrested the driver. His name has not been released at this point, but he has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of DUI and numerous weapons violations.