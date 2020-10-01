SANTA ROSA (CBS13) — The latest on the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties:

8:39 a.m.

The Glass Fire continues to grow, but containment has also started to creep up.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reports that the wildfire had grown to 56,781 acres. Containment was now up to 5 percent.

A total of 248 structures have been destroyed in the Glass Fire, according to Cal Fire’s latest numbers. Another 144 structures have been damaged.

More high temperatures and extreme conditions were forecasted for Thursday as firefighters prepared for the worst. Gusty, hot breezes are predicted to push the fire – already weaving a destructive path through wine country – on a wind-driven march toward Pope Valley in an area not touched by a wildfire on at least 70 years, Cal Fire officials warned.

The National Weather Service said a Heat Advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with increased fire risk in the North Bay Mountains and the Santa Lucia Mountains. A Red Flag Warning was also in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the EPA’s AirNow website, air quality around the Central Valley has fallen to the red “unhealthy” tier for many places as of Thursday morning.

The extreme conditions would add to the challenges facing firefighters Thursday, who are working in extremely difficult terrain.

Previous day’s updates below:

7:07 p.m.

New evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for parts of Napa County due to the Glass Fire.

The following area should evacuate immediately:

The areas between Old Lawley Toll Road and Pope Valley Road from Ink Grade Rd to Aetna Springs Road

All recreational areas in or near the RLS park including but not limited to Table Rock Trail, Palisades Trail, and Oat Hill Mine Trail are closed

Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane to the Lake County line will remain open to through vehicle traffic

All current evacuation orders remain in effect

Cal Fire says the following areas are under an evacuation warning and should prepare to evacuate:

All areas North of Aetna Springs Road, extending West to the RLS Trail Head on Highway 29 to the Lake County line, between Highway 29 and West of Butts Canyon Road

All addresses on Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane to the Lake County line and Old Lawley Toll Road remain on a warning

West of Highway 29 from the Calistoga City limits to the Lake County line

North of Highway 128 from the Calistoga City limits to the Sonoma County line

As of Wednesday evening, the fire has burned 51,266 acres and is still 2% contained.

AIR OPS: This is the up-to-the-minute view of The Palisades, courtesy of HELCO, CAL FIRE’s helicopter safety and communications helicopter. #GlassFire #GlassIncident @CountyofNapa @CountyofSonoma pic.twitter.com/HyN549INEH — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 1, 2020

12:50 p.m.

An evacuation warning has been given for more areas in Napa County due to the Glass Fire.

The following areas should prepare to evacuate, Cal Fire says:

All areas between Silverado Trail and Highway 29 from Larkmead Lane to Zinfandel Lane, including areas within the city of Saint Helena.

All areas west of Highway 29 from Whitehall Lane to Madrona Avenue, including areas within Saint Helena.

HAPPENING NOW: This is video of the #GlassFire just now in The Palisades (Napa County) adjacent to the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. pic.twitter.com/aKnTd45qjc — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 30, 2020

The fire remains active on Wednesday, even as weather conditions have slightly improved for firefighters.

9:19 a.m.

Two firefighters who were battling the Glass Fire had to deploy fire shelters after intense flames threatened them, Cal Fire says.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday while the firefighters were battling a part of the wildfire in Napa County.

Cal Fire says intense fire conditions that were fueled by gusty off-shore winds prompted the firefighters to deploy their shelters. The shelters are made up of aluminized cloths that provide a shield against radiant heat.

Both firefighters survived unhurt, but several support vehicles were damaged.