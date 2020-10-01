SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The destructive and deadly LNU Lightning Complex Fire that at its height prompted evacuations in parts of Vacaville during the summer has been fully contained, Cal Fire says.

On Thursday, Cal Fire reported 100 percent containment of the wildfire.

Cal Fire says a total of 363,220 acres were burned in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which started back on Aug. 17 after a lightning and thunderstorm moved through Northern California.

Parts of Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties were affected by the fire.

Over the course of the wildfire, five people – three in Napa and two in Solano counties – had died. Some 1,491 structures were destroyed, Cal Fire says, along with another 232 damaged.

Cal Fire says there have already been more than 8,100 wildfires in California since the beginning of the year. Over 3.9 million acres have burned in the state – with several of the state’s largest wildfires in recorded history happening just this year.

The agency says more than 17,000 firefighters are still battling active incidents across the state.