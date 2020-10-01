STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left two people dead in Stockton on Wednesday night.

Stockton police say, around 9 p.m., officers responded to Kansas Street and Lever Boulevard to investigate a reported car facing the wrong direction. At the scene, officers soon found a man and woman were inside; both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Medics soon pronounced both victims dead at the scene, police say.

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office has identified the pair killed as 26-year-old Jose Bautista and 23-year-old Nateja Bragg. Both were Modesto residents, authorities say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is not clear at this point. No motive and no suspect information has been released, but homicide detectives have now taken over the case.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.