Stockton Kings GM Anthony McClish Laid OffOn Tuesday, Stockton Kings GM Anthony McClish lost his job in another round of layoffs.

49ers Begin Week With Mullens At QB In Place Of GaroppoloThe San Francisco 49ers began a second straight week of practice with Nick Mullens at quarterback in place of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

A's Hold Off Abreu, White Sox 5-3, Force Series To Game 3Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Oakland Athletics held off José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox in the late innings for a 5-3 win Wednesday that sent their AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout GameThe Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.