STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman is accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an incident on E. Twelfth Street Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the Stockton Police Department released cellphone and bodycam video from the arrest, showing multiple angles of the incident.

You can view the video here.

Police said they were called out to the scene after a woman was reportedly punched in the face by her mother’s boyfriend, who left before officers arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they said a female officer approached the victim, whose eye appeared to be swollen from the earlier incident. In the first bodycam video, the female officer can be heard saying, “Hold on, hold on, stay here and talk to me,” as the victim said, “No, I’m going with my husband.” The female officer appeared to be holding the woman back as they talk.

In a news release, Stockton Police said the victim then punched the officer in the face and went to the ground holding on to the officer’s hair.

The woman can be heard in the female officer’s bodycam video repeating, “I’m going with my husband,” as the officer holds her back and the altercation escalates.

A different body camera video shows additional officers running over to help the female officer. According to the news release, those officers gave verbal commands to the woman to release the officer’s hair. In the video, the officers can be heard telling the woman to “let go,” “get on your back,” and “get on your stomach,” as she struggles with the officers on the ground.

The officers then punched the woman in an effort to make her release the female officer’s hair, the news release said. The punching can be seen in the video.

Police said 32-year-old Tameika Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

The Stockton Police Department said the incident is under administrative review.