YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo County Landfill was the site of a raging fire early Thursday morning.
It appears the fire started a little after 1 a.m. at the landfill along County Road 28H between Davis and Woodland.
Yolo County authorities confirmed that tires were burning at the landfill.
Flames were raging through the early morning hours, shooting a large plume of smoke into the air. By 6 a.m., the fire had calmed down but was still visibly smoldering.
No other information about the incident has been released at this point, including what may have caused the fire.