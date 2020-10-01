Affirmative Action Back On The California Ballot With Prop. 16A California with vastly different political preferences and demographics is voting on whether to allow affirmative action in public hiring, contracting and college admissions - nearly a quarter-century after voters outlawed programs that give preference based on race and gender.

Large Tire Fire At Yolo County Landfill Sends More Smoke Into The AirThe Yolo County Landfill was the site of a raging fire early Thursday morning.

Café El Dorado Facing Thousands Of Dollars In Fines For Violating Health OrderAn El Dorado County restaurant that got a lot of attention for not following the state coronavirus guidelines is now facing thousands of dollars in fines.

California To Study Reparations For Black AmericansCalifornia will develop a detailed plan for granting reparations to Black Americans under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday.