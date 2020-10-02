Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people protesting for animal rights chained themselves to the California State Capitol building on Friday.
The protesters appear to be from the group Direct Action Everywhere.
That group had announced they would be holding a protest on Friday urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order that would ban construction of new factory farms and slaughterhouses.
About a dozen protesters from Direct Action Everywhere were expected to show up. At least two people could be seen on top of State Capitol’s facade holding a sign with the lettering “Animal Bill of Rights.”
The group says a total of 17 of their members were arrested during the protest. Capitol authorities have not confirmed that number.