WOODLAND (CBS13) — A softball coach from Arizona who was charged with sexually assaulting several girls has been convicted of multiple crimes.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office says Buck Maldonado Thomas was convicted by a jury on Thursday of forcible sexual assault of a minor, first degree burglary and sexual battery of a minor.

The complaint against Thomas alleged the crimes occurred during the summer of 2018 while he was working as a batting coach for the victims. One victim is from Loomis, and the other is from West Sacramento.

More victims, two from Arizona and one from Nevada, later came forward after learning that Thomas had been arrested.

Thomas is now facing a life term in prison for the convictions. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 30.