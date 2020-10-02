SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Senator and the Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she is wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

Pres. Donald Trump and his wife Melania announced late Thursday night that they had tested positive for the virus.

The news came after a close aid to the President, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

With Election Day just a month away, the President’s announcement sent shockwaves across the country.

Former Vice President and the Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden tweeted on Friday morning that he was praying for Trump’s health.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden wrote.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Harris also tweeted Friday morning that she’s keeping the President and his family in her thoughts.

“Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts,” Harris wrote.

Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild” symptoms from the virus.