ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing four young girls over nearly two decades.
The Sacramento County DA’s office announced on Friday that Ronald Edward Northrup II, 42, had been sentenced to 113 years to life in state prison. He had been convicted on multiple charges back in September.
Northrup turned himself in back in December 2016 after being sought by Elk Grove police.
During the trial, one victim testified that Northrup sexually abused her and that she was told to lie and recant her allegations in 2013, according to the DA.
Prosecutors said the young victims were either related to Northrup or people he knew.