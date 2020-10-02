SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sutter Health is warning its customers about a scam where people are posing as employees of the company in order to get personal information.

These scammers are asking customers to provide their full social security number, banking information, credit card information, and other sensitive data to verify their identity, the company said in a statement Friday.

Sutter Health says they do not ask for this information to verify your identity over the phone, in an online chat, or via email.

When verifying customers’ information, the company says it may ask for a full name, date of birth, and an identifier, which may include: a phone number, address, or the last four digits of a customer’s social security number.

Lastly, the company says it will always send out emails from the address ending in @SutterHealth.org.